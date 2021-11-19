QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN] Is Currently -1.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

QIAGEN N.V. [NYSE: QGEN] loss -1.49% or -0.83 points to close at $54.74 with a heavy trading volume of 3234404 shares. The company report on November 8, 2021 that QIAGEN Commits to Reduce Carbon Emissions by Setting Science-Based Target to Reach Net Zero by 2050.

Joins “Business Ambition for 1.5˚C” campaign of the Science-Based Targets initiative.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Commitment to achieve by 2030 at least 40% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and at least 10% reduction in Scope 3 emissions, on way to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It opened the trading session at $56.03, the shares rose to $56.59 and dropped to $53.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QGEN points out that the company has recorded 12.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 753.33K shares, QGEN reached to a volume of 3234404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QGEN shares is $58.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for QIAGEN N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for QIAGEN N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49.53, while Kepler analysts kept a Hold rating on QGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QIAGEN N.V. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for QGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for QGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for QGEN stock

QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, QGEN shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.38, while it was recorded at 54.22 for the last single week of trading, and 51.11 for the last 200 days.

QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.74 and a Gross Margin at +64.80. QIAGEN N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.20.

Return on Total Capital for QGEN is now 11.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.62. Additionally, QGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN] managed to generate an average of $64,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.QIAGEN N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QIAGEN N.V. go to 3.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN]

There are presently around $7,356 million, or 71.00% of QGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QGEN stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 20,527,900, which is approximately 3.871% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,746,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.05 million in QGEN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $354.1 million in QGEN stock with ownership of nearly 5.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QIAGEN N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in QIAGEN N.V. [NYSE:QGEN] by around 17,675,600 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 10,504,483 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 106,209,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,389,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QGEN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,407,051 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 880,717 shares during the same period.