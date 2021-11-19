Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $26

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] plunged by -$3.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.28 during the day while it closed the day at $21.45. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. announces record revenue and earnings with 15 percent comp growth and a 32 percent two-year comp.

– Rapidly expanding vet business, digital growth, recurring revenue programs and strong consumables sales drove six consecutive quarters of double-digit comparable sales growth with twelve consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth.

– Net revenue of $1.4 billion grew 15 percent year over year with strong profit flow through.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock has also loss -12.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WOOF stock has declined by -0.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.16% and lost -27.04% year-on date.

The market cap for WOOF stock reached $6.44 billion, with 264.22 million shares outstanding and 45.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 7955753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 38.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WOOF stock trade performance evaluation

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.21, while it was recorded at 24.12 for the last single week of trading, and 22.56 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +42.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.54.

Return on Total Capital for WOOF is now 3.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.09. Additionally, WOOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 44.70%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,003 million, or 64.40% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 6,207,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.16 million in WOOF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $130.47 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly -10.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 14,992,501 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 11,250,516 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 113,755,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,998,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,122,357 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,676,562 shares during the same period.