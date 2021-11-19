Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] is -26.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: PSTH] traded at a high on 11/18/21, posting a 2.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.25. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) released the following excerpt from CEO Bill Ackman’s letter to shareholders contained in the 2021 Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Semiannual Financial Statements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7969262 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. stands at 0.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.49%.

The market cap for PSTH stock reached $4.04 billion, with 200.00 million shares outstanding and 200.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, PSTH reached a trading volume of 7969262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, PSTH shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.87 for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.76, while it was recorded at 19.90 for the last single week of trading, and 22.80 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] managed to generate an average of -$357,574 per employee.Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

106 institutional holders increased their position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:PSTH] by around 37,254,679 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 13,030,149 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 62,202,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,487,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTH stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,373,418 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,332,569 shares during the same period.