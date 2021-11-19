Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain 141.89% so far this year. What now?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX: NOG] loss -1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $21.19 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 9,500,000 shares being offered by the Company and 500,000 shares being offered by Cresta Investments, LLC and Cresta Greenwood, LLC (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”), at a price to the public of $20.00 per share (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares from the Company. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders’ participation in the Offering is driven solely by tax planning purposes and 100% of proceeds received by Selling Stockholders from the Offering will be used for charitable purposes. The Offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and, to the extent necessary, cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the cash purchase price of the Company’s recently announced pending acquisition of substantially all of the non-operated Permian Basin assets owned by certain entities affiliated with Veritas Energy, LLC (the “Veritas Acquisition”). Pending the use of proceeds as described above, the Company may temporarily apply a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Veritas Acquisition and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Veritas Acquisition. If the Veritas Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. represents 65.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.39 billion with the latest information. NOG stock price has been found in the range of $20.34 to $21.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 828.73K shares, NOG reached a trading volume of 5230326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $31.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $22 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on NOG stock. On June 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOG shares from 21 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NOG stock

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.63. With this latest performance, NOG shares dropped by -15.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 299.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.64, while it was recorded at 22.84 for the last single week of trading, and 17.42 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.84 and a Gross Margin at +4.88. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.58.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -540.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.24. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of -$36,241,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

There are presently around $935 million, or 66.40% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,875,000, which is approximately 4.246% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,708,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.58 million in NOG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $76.79 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly 10.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX:NOG] by around 7,385,961 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,741,325 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,018,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,145,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,820,681 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,986,581 shares during the same period.