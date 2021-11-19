Maxim Group lifts Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] traded at a low on 11/18/21, posting a -5.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.12. The company report on November 16, 2021 that MindMed Launches Study of Low-Dose LSD Effects on Sleep and Cognitive Measures.

– Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD; NEO: MMED; DE: MMQ; the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce it has launched recruitment for a randomized placebo-controlled study evaluating the effects of daytime and evening administration of repeated low doses of LSD (the “LSD Study”).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Researchers will use digital measurement devices and software to measure the effects of microdoses of LSD on neuroplasticity markers such as BDNF plasma levels, as well as on various sleep measures, mood, cognitive performance, regulation of emotions, quality of life, and immune system response. The study will be conducted by Dr. Kim Kuypers of Maastricht University, a leading global authority on the use of low dose psychedelics.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5420632 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stands at 6.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.73%.

The market cap for MNMD stock reached $479.80 million, with 226.32 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 5420632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

How has MNMD stock performed recently?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.78. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by -10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.15 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -75.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.79.

Insider trade positions for Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]

There are presently around $94 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,681,997, which is approximately 6.36% of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,634,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.94 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.18 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly 7.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 9,113,231 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,217,850 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 33,176,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,507,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,965,610 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 403,875 shares during the same period.