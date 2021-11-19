Market cap of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] reaches 2.25B – now what?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] jumped around 0.71 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.51 at the close of the session, up 3.41%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Tanger Outlets Demonstrates its Commitment to ESG Transparency by Participating in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

Tanger Factory Outlets Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leader in the outlet industry, demonstrates its continuing commitment to ESG transparency and improved performance by participating in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Assessment. As a result of their ongoing efforts and participation, Tanger Outlets earned its Green Star recognition in October, receiving a strong performance score of 62 out of 100.

“Tanger Outlets’ commitment to sustainable development and our overall focus on ESG continues to be core to our mission,” said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tanger Outlets. “We are proud of our submission to GRESB as it reaffirms the progress we are making in our long-term commitment to ESG initiatives impacting our stakeholders, our communities, and our planet.”.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock is now 115.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SKT Stock saw the intraday high of $21.78 and lowest of $20.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.51, which means current price is +123.60% above from all time high which was touched on 11/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 907.55K shares, SKT reached a trading volume of 3967263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $12.50, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.98.

How has SKT stock performed recently?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 18.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 20.77 for the last single week of trading, and 17.30 for the last 200 days.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.15 and a Gross Margin at +35.30. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.64.

Return on Total Capital for SKT is now 4.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 490.61. Additionally, SKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 473.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] managed to generate an average of -$64,427 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Earnings analysis for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 380.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

There are presently around $1,901 million, or 81.30% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,288,119, which is approximately -0.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,052,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.8 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $115.95 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly 5.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 10,020,036 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 4,219,155 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 74,147,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,386,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,848,466 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 777,616 shares during the same period.