Market cap of Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] reaches 212.06M – now what?

Quantum Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: QUBT] price plunged by -2.16 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Quantum Computing Inc. to Present at the ROTH 10th Annual Technology Conference, November 17-18, 2021.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has been invited to present at the ROTH 10th Annual Technology Event being held virtually on November 17-18.

QCI CEO Robert Liscouski is scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, Chris Roberts.

A sum of 3078030 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 804.90K shares. Quantum Computing Inc. shares reached a high of $7.6965 and dropped to a low of $6.70 until finishing in the latest session at $7.26.

The one-year QUBT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.0.

Guru’s Opinion on Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Computing Inc. is set at 0.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

QUBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, QUBT shares gained by 33.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quantum Computing Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for QUBT is now -253.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -417.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -417.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -318.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, QUBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] managed to generate an average of -$1,236,714 per employee.Quantum Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 3.40% of QUBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 881,874, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.79% of the total institutional ownership; SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP, holding 87,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in QUBT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.46 million in QUBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quantum Computing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum Computing Inc. [NASDAQ:QUBT] by around 1,242,717 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,244,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUBT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,242,717 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.