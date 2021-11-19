Market cap of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] reaches 102.79M – now what?

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [NASDAQ: TUSK] loss -9.43% or -0.23 points to close at $2.21 with a heavy trading volume of 2502237 shares. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Mammoth Energy Announces Multi-Year Electric Vehicle Charging Station Engineering Contract.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aquawolf LLC (“Aquawolf”), a Denver-headquartered provider of infrastructure engineering services, has been awarded a contract by a major utility to provide engineering and design service for the building of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) charging station infrastructure to support its clean transportation initiatives. The scope of services under the contract includes direct engineering and oversight of subcontractors providing civil and structural engineering, electrical distribution design, planning, drafting and mapping, permitting and construction support. The multi-year contract was issued in an amount not to exceed $5 million and will run into 2024.

“This contract is a significant development for our Aquawolf team and allows us to compete for further business in the EV charging market,” said Arty Straehla, CEO of Mammoth. “Part of the recently passed infrastructure bill contains $7.5 billion for the development of 500,000 EV charging stations and distribution throughout the U.S. This move into EV charging stations allows Aquawolf to expand our business lines and continue the growth of our engineering offerings.”.

The daily chart for TUSK points out that the company has recorded -40.91% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 86.29K shares, TUSK reached to a volume of 2502237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUSK shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUSK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on TUSK stock. On June 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TUSK shares from 25 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for TUSK stock

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.91. With this latest performance, TUSK shares dropped by -33.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.91 for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.02 and a Gross Margin at -4.56. Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.37.

Return on Total Capital for TUSK is now -11.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.10. Additionally, TUSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] managed to generate an average of -$131,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 117.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUSK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]

There are presently around $66 million, or 65.10% of TUSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUSK stocks are: WEXFORD CAPITAL LP with ownership of 22,066,259, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.00% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEWORKS LLC, holding 3,579,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.91 million in TUSK stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $1.83 million in TUSK stock with ownership of nearly 1154.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [NASDAQ:TUSK] by around 1,378,248 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 874,649 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 27,446,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,699,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUSK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 293,518 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 179,319 shares during the same period.