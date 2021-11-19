Market Analysts see Toast Inc. [TOST] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] traded at a low on 11/17/21, posting a -2.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.00. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Toast Announces New Products to Help Restaurants Quickly Access Sales, Make Takeout and Delivery More Profitable and Better Retain Employees.

Toast Restaurant Card is the first business debit card purpose-built for restaurants, providing near-instant access to sales and offering restaurant-specific rewards.

Toast is the first point of sale system with direct integrations across Doordash, Caviar, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats, helping restaurants eliminate “tablet farms” and help make takeout and delivery more profitable.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3198297 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toast Inc. stands at 5.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for TOST stock reached $23.84 billion, with 239.36 million shares outstanding and 11.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 3198297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc. [TOST]?

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.14 for Toast Inc. [TOST], while it was recorded at 47.89 for the last single week of trading.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +17.06. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.15.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -65.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 131.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.52.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $1,621 million, or 17.70% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 3,650,355, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,760,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.73 million in TOST stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $119.2 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 34,486,851 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,486,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,486,851 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.