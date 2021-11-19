Market Analysts see Magna International Inc. [MGA] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.04%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Magna Fully Charged for CES 2022.

Future-ready, sustainable mobility systems demonstrate the ‘Power of Magna’.

Magna’s ICON Digital Radar wins CES 2022 Best of Innovation Award.

Over the last 12 months, MGA stock rose by 43.53%. The one-year Magna International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.91. The average equity rating for MGA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.01 billion, with 300.70 million shares outstanding and 298.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, MGA stock reached a trading volume of 3716354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magna International Inc. [MGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $108.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Magna International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Magna International Inc. [MGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, MGA shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.24, while it was recorded at 87.79 for the last single week of trading, and 87.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magna International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magna International Inc. [MGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +9.56. Magna International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGA is now 9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magna International Inc. [MGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.76. Additionally, MGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magna International Inc. [MGA] managed to generate an average of $6,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MGA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magna International Inc. posted 1.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 34.40%.

Magna International Inc. [MGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,317 million, or 72.20% of MGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 12,603,364, which is approximately 3.386% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,537,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in MGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $779.36 million in MGA stock with ownership of nearly 3.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magna International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Magna International Inc. [NYSE:MGA] by around 17,569,335 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 14,603,162 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 153,582,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,754,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGA stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,822,633 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,020,596 shares during the same period.