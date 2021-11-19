Market Analysts see Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Definitive Healthcare Corp. [NASDAQ: DH] traded at a low on 11/18/21, posting a -12.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.93. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering of 11,000,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4938002 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Definitive Healthcare Corp. stands at 9.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.72%.

The market cap for DH stock reached $4.99 billion, with 88.26 million shares outstanding and 19.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 570.25K shares, DH reached a trading volume of 4938002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Definitive Healthcare Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Definitive Healthcare Corp. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for DH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for DH in the course of the last twelve months was 199.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has DH stock performed recently?

Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.68.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.58 for Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH], while it was recorded at 39.19 for the last single week of trading.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.02 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.24.

Return on Total Capital for DH is now -0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.63. Additionally, DH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Definitive Healthcare Corp. [DH]

There are presently around $2,732 million, or 80.40% of DH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DH stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 64,596,549, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,721,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.7 million in DH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.4 million in DH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Definitive Healthcare Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. [NASDAQ:DH] by around 82,966,566 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,966,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DH stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,966,566 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.