Market Analysts see Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] falling to $72. Time to buy?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] traded at a low on 11/18/21, posting a -2.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $78.38. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Beyond Meat® Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Third Quarter 2021 Net Revenues Increased 13% Year-Over-Year to $106.4 Million.

International Net Revenues Increased 143% Year-Over-Year, Partially Offset by Decreased U.S. Net Revenues.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3579036 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Beyond Meat Inc. stands at 4.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.57%.

The market cap for BYND stock reached $4.77 billion, with 63.12 million shares outstanding and 56.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 3579036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $78.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $79 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $74, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on BYND stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 4.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.58.

How has BYND stock performed recently?

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -26.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.26 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.99, while it was recorded at 82.26 for the last single week of trading, and 126.14 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Earnings analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -660.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

Insider trade positions for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $2,992 million, or 58.80% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,559,271, which is approximately 2.085% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,991,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.22 million in BYND stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $210.21 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 101.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,742,105 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 2,415,075 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 28,021,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,178,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,139,548 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 767,996 shares during the same period.