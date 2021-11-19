Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] Stock trading around $8.65 per share: What’s Next?

Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRY] traded at a low on 11/18/21, posting a -19.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.65. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Lottery.com Announces Strong Third Quarter Results and Year-to-Date Revenue Increase of $42.8 Million Over Prior-Year Period.

Third quarter 2021 revenue of $32.2 million and net income of $11.2 million.

Strong growth in user transaction profitability.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2960388 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lottery.com Inc. stands at 16.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.13%.

The market cap for LTRY stock reached $442.88 million, with 51.16 million shares outstanding and 8.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 404.87K shares, LTRY reached a trading volume of 2960388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTRY shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lottery.com Inc. is set at 1.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LTRY stock performed recently?

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.77. With this latest performance, LTRY shares dropped by -26.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LTRY is now -2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.68. Additionally, LTRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.85.

Lottery.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]

There are presently around $11 million, or 2.20% of LTRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRY stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 818,798, which is approximately 326.457% of the company’s market cap and around 31.50% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 194,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 million in LTRY stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.61 million in LTRY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lottery.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRY] by around 871,561 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 57,913 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 344,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,273,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 242,376 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 38,580 shares during the same period.