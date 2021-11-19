Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] moved up 7.14: Why It’s Important

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] traded at a high on 11/18/21, posting a 7.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.25. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Lion Signs Letter of Intent with New Full Rich to Invest in Tajikistan’s Digital Mining Project.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives, announced it signed a letter of intent with Hong Kong New Full Rich Ltd. (“New Full Rich”). Under this investment agreement, the two parties will cooperate to construct and operate an encrypted digital currency mine project (“the Project”) in Tajikistan through Ganj Technology (the “Target Company”), a company owned by New Full Rich.

New Full Rich specializes in the construction, development and operation of overseas digital mines and digital mining business. The Target Company has received strong support from Tajikistan’s government, including the President’s Office and 12 government departments. The first phase of the Project will focus on a free trade economic zone, establishing a 150,000-load mining site that incorporates industry licenses, energy loads, electricity prices and other relevant operating conditions, in addition to signing a sole protection agreement with the free trade economic development zone. The first phase of construction for the digital mine infrastructure and power-on operation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, and the project’s annual profit is expected to be no less than US$25 million. In addition, the two groups will gradually promote the construction of a 300,000-load mine field for the second phase of the Project.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3805849 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lion Group Holding Ltd. stands at 6.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.07%.

The market cap for LGHL stock reached $87.23 million, with 26.73 million shares outstanding and 18.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 988.01K shares, LGHL reached a trading volume of 3805849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has LGHL stock performed recently?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.39. With this latest performance, LGHL shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.37 and a Gross Margin at +71.01. Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.18.

Return on Total Capital for LGHL is now -24.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.93. Additionally, LGHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

Insider trade positions for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of LGHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 113,773, which is approximately 35.481% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 108,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in LGHL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $0.22 million in LGHL stock with ownership of nearly 4.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 91,709 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 183,427 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 248,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,328 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 122,795 shares during the same period.