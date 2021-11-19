Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.615 during the day while it closed the day at $0.53. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Motus GI Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Reported approximately 40% increase in revenue compared to Q2 2021.

On track to file a 510(k) submission to FDA by end of 2021 for Pure-Vu EVS, an advanced, next-generation system that will enhance procedural ease of use and speed of deployment.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -19.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOTS stock has declined by -29.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.20% and lost -44.31% year-on date.

The market cap for MOTS stock reached $24.64 million, with 47.73 million shares outstanding and 44.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 732.54K shares, MOTS reached a trading volume of 3279188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $1.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43.

MOTS stock trade performance evaluation

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.38. With this latest performance, MOTS shares dropped by -13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6724, while it was recorded at 0.6203 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0143 for the last 200 days.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18780.61 and a Gross Margin at -1051.02. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19650.00.

Return on Total Capital for MOTS is now -78.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -124.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.63. Additionally, MOTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] managed to generate an average of -$802,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOTS.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 15.00% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,947,551, which is approximately -20.284% of the company’s market cap and around 3.17% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,800,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.95 million in MOTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.25 million in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly 3.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 148,693 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 951,737 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,322,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,422,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,535 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 25,519 shares during the same period.