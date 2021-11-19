Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] gain 125.59% so far this year. What now?

Inovalon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: INOV] traded at a high on 11/18/21, posting a 0.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.99. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Pharmacy Leaders and Technology Innovators Convene Virtually November 8-9, 2021.

Industry Experts Highlight Strategies for Advancing Data Sharing and Improving Pharmaceutical Patient Care at Inovalon’s ScriptMed® Conference.

Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, announced that its annual ScriptMed® Conference will take place virtually from November 8-9, 2021. This prestigious two-day event features the industry’s leading executives and thought leaders discussing the ways in which technology can enable collaborative partnerships to facilitate data sharing and empower patients and their providers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3395534 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inovalon Holdings Inc. stands at 0.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.31%.

The market cap for INOV stock reached $6.36 billion, with 150.87 million shares outstanding and 74.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, INOV reached a trading volume of 3395534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INOV shares is $41.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovalon Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on INOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovalon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for INOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for INOV in the course of the last twelve months was 64.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has INOV stock performed recently?

Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, INOV shares gained by 0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.63, while it was recorded at 40.85 for the last single week of trading, and 34.02 for the last 200 days.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +57.64. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Total Capital for INOV is now 4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.00. Additionally, INOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] managed to generate an average of $11,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovalon Holdings Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovalon Holdings Inc. go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]

There are presently around $2,365 million, or 68.80% of INOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,053,111, which is approximately -5.106% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,122,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.98 million in INOV stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $131.09 million in INOV stock with ownership of nearly 334.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovalon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Inovalon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:INOV] by around 23,236,743 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 21,944,351 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 12,512,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,693,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INOV stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,759,893 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 11,216,566 shares during the same period.