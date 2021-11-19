H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] – find out why.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] closed the trading session at $3.12 on 11/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.05, while the highest price level was $3.41. The company report on November 18, 2021 that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of the Public Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11,200,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $2.10 per share. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,680,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. AquaBounty is not selling any shares in the offering, nor will AquaBounty receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.38 percent and weekly performance of -16.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 701.24K shares, AQB reached to a volume of 3330989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQB shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AQB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 275.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

AQB stock trade performance evaluation

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.35. With this latest performance, AQB shares dropped by -23.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.34 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] shares currently have an operating margin of -12727.13 and a Gross Margin at -6303.27. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12846.31.

Return on Total Capital for AQB is now -21.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, AQB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] managed to generate an average of -$227,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 75.40 and a Current Ratio set at 75.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQB.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $124 million, or 56.90% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 18,219,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,196,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.33 million in AQB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.2 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 3.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 2,115,573 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,237,176 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 35,367,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,720,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,616 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 645,211 shares during the same period.