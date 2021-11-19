Guardant Health Inc. [GH] moved down -5.13: Why It’s Important

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] closed the trading session at $99.93 on 11/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $98.30, while the highest price level was $105.8733. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Study Shows Guardant360® Liquid Biopsy Test Helps Guide Treatment for Patients with HER2-Driven Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

The study, published in Nature Medicine, demonstrates that the Guardant360® test helps identify patients who may benefit from treatment and can identify alterations that predict resistance.

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced that a study published in Nature Medicine reinforces the benefits of using the Guardant360® liquid biopsy test to help guide treatment decisions for patients with HER2-driven metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Led by the National Cancer Center Hospital East (NCCHE) in Japan, the study demonstrates that the Guardant360 test can select patients for HER2-directed therapy, identify which patients are responding to treatment, as well as identify genetic alterations that predict resistance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.46 percent and weekly performance of -5.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 909.74K shares, GH reached to a volume of 3045661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardant Health Inc. [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $166.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.41.

GH stock trade performance evaluation

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, GH shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.93, while it was recorded at 103.59 for the last single week of trading, and 127.91 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.53 and a Gross Margin at +67.73. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.51.

Return on Total Capital for GH is now -15.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.81. Additionally, GH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] managed to generate an average of -$293,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Guardant Health Inc. [GH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Guardant Health Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -105.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guardant Health Inc. go to 12.60%.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,476 million, or 90.50% of GH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,704,930, which is approximately 0.897% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,414,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $640.98 million in GH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $555.67 million in GH stock with ownership of nearly 30.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardant Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ:GH] by around 12,505,126 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 6,707,955 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 75,611,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,824,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,407,454 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,156,353 shares during the same period.