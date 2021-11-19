For Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX], Analyst sees a rise to $93. What next?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] plunged by -$2.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $104.50 during the day while it closed the day at $100.89. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Stephen J. Luczo Retires from Seagate Technology’s Board of Directors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, announced the retirement of Stephen J. Luczo from the company’s Board of Directors effective October 20, 2021. He served as the company’s Board Chair from 2002 to 2020 and has served on Seagate’s board since 1998.

“It’s been an honor and a complete pleasure to be deeply involved with Seagate for the last 28 years,” said Steve Luczo. “I thank all of the Seagate employees, board members, as well as our customers and suppliers for your amazing support and friendship over the years.”.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock has also gained 1.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STX stock has inclined by 14.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.20% and gained 62.31% year-on date.

The market cap for STX stock reached $21.87 billion, with 230.00 million shares outstanding and 221.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 3189032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $104.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $115 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $118 to $88, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on STX stock. On August 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for STX shares from 83 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 56.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 24.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.84, while it was recorded at 104.72 for the last single week of trading, and 85.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.63 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 24.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 108.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 822.98. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 781.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] managed to generate an average of $32,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 21.88%.

There are presently around $18,907 million, or 85.00% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,530,214, which is approximately 1.301% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 17,377,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in STX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.61 billion in STX stock with ownership of nearly 1.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 11,187,154 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 11,452,794 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 164,758,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,398,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,784,906 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 562,369 shares during the same period.