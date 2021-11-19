For Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.20 during the day while it closed the day at $24.08. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Kimco Realty Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

– Strong Operating Results from the Expanded Portfolio Following Strategic Merger –.

– Raises 2021 Outlook –.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock has also gained 1.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KIM stock has inclined by 12.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.21% and gained 60.43% year-on date.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $15.01 billion, with 546.84 million shares outstanding and 421.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 3564958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $25.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 153.61.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.50, while it was recorded at 23.78 for the last single week of trading, and 20.90 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,646 million, or 77.00% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,471,300, which is approximately 4.376% of the company’s market cap and around 2.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,508,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $961.62 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -11.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

236 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 52,891,808 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 60,531,890 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 453,273,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,697,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,319,602 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 18,870,007 shares during the same period.