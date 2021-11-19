For ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.46 at the close of the session, down -2.67%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that ADMA Biologics Senior Vice President of Plasma Services Cyndi Tolman Elected to PPTA Source Board of Directors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, announced that Cyndi Tolman, ADMA’s Senior Vice President of Plasma Services, has been elected to serve on the PPTA Source Board of Directors (“PPTA Source Board”) for the 2022 to 2024 election term.

“Mrs. Tolman’s appointment to the PPTA Source Board of Directors is a well-deserved testament to her leadership capabilities and accomplishments as a part of the rapid and successful expansion of the ADMA BioCenters collection network,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “ADMA welcomes the opportunity to have a voice on the PPTA Source Board and we are confident in Cyndi’s ability and decades-long experience, that will allow her to provide valuable input to further the industry’s mission to advocate for access of plasma-derived therapies for patients in need.”.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock is now -25.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADMA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.53 and lowest of $1.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.11, which means current price is +44.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 3128885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On April 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ADMA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has ADMA stock performed recently?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.18. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 31.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2708, while it was recorded at 1.5440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6651 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.75 and a Gross Margin at -46.87. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.41.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.67. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$186,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

Insider trade positions for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $61 million, or 25.30% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 13,262,375, which is approximately -20.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,884,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.05 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.36 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 2.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 5,984,854 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 7,016,632 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 28,790,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,792,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 203,570 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,394,955 shares during the same period.