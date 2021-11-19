Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] stock Reiterated by Raymond James analyst, price target now $185

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] traded at a low on 11/18/21, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $137.33. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Electronic Arts Reveals New Madden NFL 22 Digital Cover Featuring Bo Jackson in a Throwback to the Iconic Nike Bo Knows Campaign.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4116826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Electronic Arts Inc. stands at 2.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for EA stock reached $38.57 billion, with 285.00 million shares outstanding and 281.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 4116826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $174.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $165 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $177, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on EA stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EA shares from 156 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 34.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has EA stock performed recently?

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.39, while it was recorded at 140.35 for the last single week of trading, and 139.94 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.10 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.79.

Return on Total Capital for EA is now 11.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.47. Additionally, EA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] managed to generate an average of $76,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electronic Arts Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 27.01%.

Insider trade positions for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

There are presently around $36,293 million, or 94.70% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,091,889, which is approximately -0.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,915,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.95 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 26,830,981 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 25,588,171 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 211,854,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,273,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,895,922 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,001,117 shares during the same period.