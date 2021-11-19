Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is 56.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] price plunged by -0.59 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Dynatrace Unifies Log Monitoring and PurePath Distributed Tracing to Enhance Analytics for Modern Clouds.

Precise, AI-powered insights enable DevOps and SRE teams to proactively optimize cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Software intelligence company Dynatrace announced it has enhanced its analytics capabilities for modern multicloud and hybrid environments by unifying its AI-powered log monitoring with PurePath®, its distributed tracing and code-level analysis technology. By leveraging the Dynatrace® platform to automatically connect logs and traces, analyze them in real-time, and assemble the data for AI-powered analytics, organizations can more effectively and proactively optimize digital services to innovate faster, and scale smoothly.

A sum of 3308416 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. Dynatrace Inc. shares reached a high of $68.485 and dropped to a low of $66.11 until finishing in the latest session at $67.90.

The one-year DT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.34. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $83.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 77.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -11.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.88 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.12, while it was recorded at 70.28 for the last single week of trading, and 60.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +76.91. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.48. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of $27,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 20.00%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,319 million, or 96.60% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,283,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $986.84 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 11.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 18,718,393 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 15,575,312 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 235,495,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,789,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,449,951 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,936,500 shares during the same period.