DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Is Currently -3.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.46%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that SLING TV to expand South Asian content with addition of premier Indian OTT service, MX ONE.

– SLING International subscribers are able to access more than 650 hours of premium shows and web originals from MX Player’s SVOD Subscription Service in USA: MX ONE.

– Content available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and other languages.

Over the last 12 months, DISH stock rose by 2.42%. The one-year DISH Network Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.5. The average equity rating for DISH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.02 billion, with 528.23 million shares outstanding and 248.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, DISH stock reached a trading volume of 2939697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $50.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. On June 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DISH shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DISH Stock Performance Analysis:

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.80 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.79, while it was recorded at 35.65 for the last single week of trading, and 40.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DISH Network Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.05 and a Gross Margin at +29.59. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Total Capital for DISH is now 10.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.82. Additionally, DISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] managed to generate an average of $130,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DISH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DISH Network Corporation posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DISH Network Corporation go to -9.83%.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,584 million, or 87.00% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,981,487, which is approximately 6.07% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,493,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $908.99 million in DISH stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $631.31 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly -3.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 12,917,701 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 13,164,183 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 224,099,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,181,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,292,665 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,866,066 shares during the same period.