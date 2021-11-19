DatChat Inc. [DATS] is 74.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.3966 during the day while it closed the day at $5.98. The company report on November 12, 2021 that DatChat Announces Sponsorship of The Breakfast Club.

DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, announced their sponsorship of the Breakfast Club and exclusive “Building Black Biz” interview of DatChat Chief Operating Officer, Dan Zeno.

The Breakfast Club is a national syndication by Premiere Networks and airs on nearly 100 stations nationwide, in addition to streaming on iHeartRadio.com, streaming on the iHeartRadio app and broadcasting on Revolt TV.

The market cap for DATS stock reached $115.83 million, with 19.37 million shares outstanding and 14.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.37M shares, DATS reached a trading volume of 3047574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

DATS stock trade performance evaluation

DatChat Inc. [DATS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.37 for DatChat Inc. [DATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading.

DatChat Inc. [DATS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Additionally, DATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,263.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 160.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DatChat Inc. [DATS] managed to generate an average of -$1,639,334 per employee.DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

DatChat Inc. [DATS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.00% of DATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DATS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 56,258, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 32,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in DATS stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.11 million in DATS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ:DATS] by around 137,010 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DATS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,010 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.