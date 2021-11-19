CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $13

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] traded at a low on 11/18/21, posting a -1.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.97. The company report on November 18, 2021 that CymaBay Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. CymaBay is selling 15,625,000 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares of common stock in the offering. The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $3.9999 per underlying share. The gross offering proceeds to CymaBay from this offering are expected to be approximately $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by CymaBay. CymaBay has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share less underwriting discounts and commissions. CymaBay anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to fund ongoing development of seladelpar and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3290226 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.94%.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $268.53 million, with 69.02 million shares outstanding and 65.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 387.29K shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 3290226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $11.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

How has CBAY stock performed recently?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.10. With this latest performance, CBAY shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.33 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -32.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.22. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,243,561 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Earnings analysis for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

Insider trade positions for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

There are presently around $185 million, or 77.20% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,205,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.67 million in CBAY stocks shares; and COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, currently with $16.55 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 18.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 2,958,850 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 8,177,954 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 35,353,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,490,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 447,021 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,747,616 shares during the same period.