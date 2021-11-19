Cowen slashes price target on Foot Locker Inc. [FL] – find out why.

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] gained 3.54% on the last trading session, reaching $57.56 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Foot Locker, Inc. Announces Organizational Enhancements To Advance Long-Term Global Growth And Power Omni-Channel Ecosystem.

Company Names a Chief Operating Officer and Creates a Chief Strategy, Innovation, and Development Officer Role; Expands Responsibilities of Other Key Executives.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Focused on Aligning Operations and Commercial Teams to Drive Organizational Productivity.

Foot Locker Inc. represents 103.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.86 billion with the latest information. FL stock price has been found in the range of $56.04 to $57.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 4077230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $69.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for FL stock

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 20.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.91 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.82, while it was recorded at 55.98 for the last single week of trading, and 55.81 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56 and a Gross Margin at +26.59. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.28.

Return on Total Capital for FL is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.08. Additionally, FL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] managed to generate an average of $6,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foot Locker Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 38.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

There are presently around $5,545 million, or 94.40% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,750,317, which is approximately -0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,078,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.66 million in FL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $445.73 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -6.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 12,805,722 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 12,339,252 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 71,196,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,341,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,016,491 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,919,264 shares during the same period.