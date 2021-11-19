CNFinance Holdings Limited [CNF] moved down -21.00: Why It’s Important

CNFinance Holdings Limited [NYSE: CNF] closed the trading session at $3.31 on 11/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.25, while the highest price level was $4.54. The company report on November 16, 2021 that CNFinance to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) (“CNFinance” or the “Company”), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

CNFinance’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 (9:00 PM Beijing/ Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 23, 2021).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.38 percent and weekly performance of -34.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -36.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 196.22K shares, CNF reached to a volume of 3102208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNFinance Holdings Limited [CNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNF shares is $4.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNFinance Holdings Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

CNF stock trade performance evaluation

CNFinance Holdings Limited [CNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.97. With this latest performance, CNF shares dropped by -36.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.42 for CNFinance Holdings Limited [CNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

CNFinance Holdings Limited [CNF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNFinance Holdings Limited [CNF] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.04 and a Gross Margin at +78.78. CNFinance Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CNF is now 8.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNFinance Holdings Limited [CNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.92. Additionally, CNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNFinance Holdings Limited [CNF] managed to generate an average of $15,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

CNFinance Holdings Limited [CNF]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in CNFinance Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in CNFinance Holdings Limited [NYSE:CNF] by around 88,644 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 21,492 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,041,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,151,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,644 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,195 shares during the same period.