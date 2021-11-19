ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] Revenue clocked in at $0.40 million, down -29.86% YTD: What’s Next?

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CLIR] price surged by 36.09 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on November 18, 2021 that ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Multi Heater Project for Major National Refiner.

Project Comprised of 16 ClearSign Core™ Process Burners in Two Heaters.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) (“ClearSign” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announced that it has received a purchase order from a Fortune 500 national refiner in connection with the first phase of the project to retrofit two process heaters with eight ClearSign Core™ burners each to be installed in their Midwest refinery.

A sum of 17765948 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 160.15K shares. ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares reached a high of $2.68 and dropped to a low of $1.60 until finishing in the latest session at $2.06.

The one-year CLIR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.67. The average equity rating for CLIR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLIR shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearSign Technologies Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 146.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

CLIR Stock Performance Analysis:

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.80. With this latest performance, CLIR shares gained by 10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9100, while it was recorded at 1.7500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ClearSign Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CLIR is now -69.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.01. Additionally, CLIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] managed to generate an average of -$458,933 per employee.ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

CLIR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ClearSign Technologies Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLIR.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.50% of CLIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,082,978, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.08% of the total institutional ownership; STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, holding 391,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in CLIR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in CLIR stock with ownership of nearly -0.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ClearSign Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in ClearSign Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CLIR] by around 131,598 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 396,748 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,183,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,711,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLIR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,688 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 232,955 shares during the same period.