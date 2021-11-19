CFRA lifts SunPower Corporation [SPWR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] price plunged by -4.75 percent to reach at -$1.47. The company report on November 16, 2021 that SunPower Launches Virtual Power Plant to Help Stabilize Grid with Clean Energy and Save Consumers More Money with Solar and Storage.

Enrollment open now for SunVault™ battery storage customers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SunVault energy storage available nationwide.

A sum of 3099277 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. SunPower Corporation shares reached a high of $31.18 and dropped to a low of $29.14 until finishing in the latest session at $29.45.

The one-year SPWR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.55. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $27.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on SPWR stock. On March 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPWR shares from 42 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.23. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.22, while it was recorded at 31.06 for the last single week of trading, and 27.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunPower Corporation Fundamentals:

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

SPWR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunPower Corporation posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,666 million, or 33.30% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,815,574, which is approximately 6.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,121,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.19 million in SPWR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $150.27 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 8.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 8,151,171 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 5,215,502 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 43,202,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,569,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,339,226 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,260,728 shares during the same period.