Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] moved up 1.60: Why It’s Important

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $57.02 on 11/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.20, while the highest price level was $57.06. The company report on November 12, 2021 that HGTV Star Egypt Sherrod to Raise Awareness About Carrier’s Healthy Homes and Real Estate Solutions.

On average, most of us spend 90% of our time indoors and over 65% of our time in the home, yet there is little awareness and education on the subject of indoor air quality, health and safety in the home. This is why Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, is further amplifying its Healthy Homes program through a collaboration with Egypt Sherrod, real estate broker, author, radio personality and star of HGTV’s “Property Virgins,” “Flipping Virgins” and the upcoming “Married to Real Estate” series. Carrier’s Healthy Homes program offers a suite of targeted solutions for homes that can help improve the overall health of homes and, in turn, help keep their inhabitants healthy. This includes both the air we breathe as well as the comfort of feeling secure in our spaces. Sherrod will deliver educational content for homeowners and the real estate community to help increase the safety, security and overall connectedness and management of homes and rental properties.

As an experienced real estate professional, Sherrod is uniquely positioned to help educate consumers about the benefits of Carrier’s Healthy Homes real estate access solutions, including products from Supra and BrokerBay. Supra’s market-leading key mobile credentialing technology combined with BrokerBay’s highly differentiated showing management platform provide a one-stop shop to optimize scheduling for sellers, buyers and agents – providing real-time communication, delivering actionable insights, improving agent productivity and enhancing home access solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.17 percent and weekly performance of 4.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 3619267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CARR shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 61.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.81 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.61, while it was recorded at 56.24 for the last single week of trading, and 48.00 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrier Global Corporation posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 16.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,674 million, or 86.60% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,686,511, which is approximately 1.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,571,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.45 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 29.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 45,441,928 shares. Additionally, 567 investors decreased positions by around 37,330,912 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 665,624,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 748,397,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,750,137 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,152,591 shares during the same period.