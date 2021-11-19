BofA Securities slashes price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] – find out why.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] closed the trading session at $77.58 on 11/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.17, while the highest price level was $77.78. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Colgate-Palmolive Prices Inaugural Sustainability Bond.

€500 Million Offering will support Colgate’s ambitions to drive social impact, help millions of homes, and preserve the environment.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) announced it has successfully priced a EUR 500 million 8-year Sustainability Bond with an interest coupon of 0.300% per annum. The net proceeds of Colgate’s first Sustainability Bond will help support and further the actions reflected in the Company’s 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Strategy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.27 percent and weekly performance of -1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, CL reached to a volume of 3132782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $84.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $84 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CL stock. On June 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CL shares from 80 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 110.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 67.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.44, while it was recorded at 77.96 for the last single week of trading, and 79.19 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.74 and a Gross Margin at +60.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 42.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 626.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,105.52. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,051.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $78,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.12%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,421 million, or 79.50% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,214,509, which is approximately 2.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,178,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.67 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 642 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 33,936,221 shares. Additionally, 717 investors decreased positions by around 29,345,266 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 599,527,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 662,809,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,488,513 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 3,382,517 shares during the same period.

