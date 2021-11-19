Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $70

Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE: BERY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.06%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Highlights(all comparisons made to the September 2020 quarter and fiscal year 2020).

Net sales growth of 22% and 18% in the quarter and fiscal year, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, BERY stock rose by 22.57%. The one-year Berry Global Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.06. The average equity rating for BERY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.71 billion, with 135.10 million shares outstanding and 134.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 817.56K shares, BERY stock reached a trading volume of 3006148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BERY shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BERY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Berry Global Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Berry Global Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BERY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Global Group Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BERY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05.

BERY Stock Performance Analysis:

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, BERY shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BERY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.38, while it was recorded at 68.48 for the last single week of trading, and 63.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Berry Global Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.74 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Berry Global Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for BERY is now 9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 517.02. Additionally, BERY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 507.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] managed to generate an average of $11,894 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Berry Global Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BERY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Berry Global Group Inc. posted 1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BERY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Global Group Inc. go to 11.53%.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,531 million, or 98.60% of BERY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BERY stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 17,463,864, which is approximately 11.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,359,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $810.15 million in BERY stocks shares; and TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $383.54 million in BERY stock with ownership of nearly 9.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berry Global Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE:BERY] by around 8,702,091 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 9,032,211 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 112,416,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,150,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BERY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,359 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,642,497 shares during the same period.