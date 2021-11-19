Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Stock trading around $11.30 per share: What’s Next?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.00%.

The one-year Aurora Innovation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.29. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.70 billion, with 122.18 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, AUR stock reached a trading volume of 5022547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.00. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.98 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $889 million, or 10.80% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 7,647,625, which is approximately 91.191% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,809,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.65 million in AUR stocks shares; and SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP, currently with $51.5 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 167.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 41,200,623 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 20,766,134 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 16,733,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,700,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,129,085 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 14,129,110 shares during the same period.