ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] Revenue clocked in at $18.63 billion, up 31.85% YTD: What’s Next?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.70 at the close of the session, up 1.18%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that ASE Technology Holding Tops List of Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Companies on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), the leading provider of semiconductor packaging, test and system assembly services, announced that it has achieved the best overall performance on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) – Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group for the sixth consecutive year. The DJSI achievement is a firm recognition of ASE’s outstanding performance in sustainability in tandem with growth and innovation in a competitive global industry.

As the best-in-class company on the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group, ASE received the highest scores in customer relationship management, innovation management, risk and crisis management, privacy protection, environmental reporting, product stewardship, social reporting, human rights, and corporate citizenship and philanthropy as well as full marks in 8 other categories. This year, a total of 65 companies were assessed in the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group and 9 of the companies including ASE made the cut on the 2021 DJSI World. The DJSI World index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock is now 31.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASX Stock saw the intraday high of $7.70 and lowest of $7.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.62, which means current price is +30.04% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, ASX reached a trading volume of 2908241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ASX stock performed recently?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 8.05 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.43 and a Gross Margin at +15.42. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.78.

Return on Total Capital for ASX is now 8.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.53. Additionally, ASX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to 34.20%.

Insider trade positions for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]

Positions in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:ASX] by around 38,395,148 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 15,561,573 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 94,059,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,016,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,951,969 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 8,142,720 shares during the same period.