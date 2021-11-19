Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] Stock trading around $43.54 per share: What’s Next?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE: RCUS] traded at a high on 11/18/21, posting a 17.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.54. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Gilead Exercises Options to Three Arcus Biosciences Clinical-Stage Programs and Adds Research Collaboration.

— Gilead Exercises Options to Arcus’s Anti-TIGIT Program (Domvanalimab and AB308), Etrumadenant (A2a/A2b Adenosine Receptor Antagonist) and Quemliclustat (Small Molecule CD73 Inhibitor) –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

— Arcus to Receive Option Payments Totaling $725 million –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4449473 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at 4.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.08%.

The market cap for RCUS stock reached $3.01 billion, with 70.11 million shares outstanding and 44.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 452.62K shares, RCUS reached a trading volume of 4449473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCUS shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcus Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60.

How has RCUS stock performed recently?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.29. With this latest performance, RCUS shares gained by 27.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.03 for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.98, while it was recorded at 38.78 for the last single week of trading, and 31.66 for the last 200 days.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.27. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -158.49.

Return on Total Capital for RCUS is now -36.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.61. Additionally, RCUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] managed to generate an average of -$520,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 84.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCUS.

Insider trade positions for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]

There are presently around $1,925 million, or 61.50% of RCUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCUS stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,122,359, which is approximately 53.583% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,202,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.0 million in RCUS stocks shares; and PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, currently with $149.39 million in RCUS stock with ownership of nearly -1.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE:RCUS] by around 6,349,677 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,678,587 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 35,184,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,212,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCUS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,350,835 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 507,309 shares during the same period.