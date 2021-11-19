Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is 13.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 4.14% or 147.06 points to close at $3696.06 with a heavy trading volume of 5680664 shares. The company report on November 18, 2021 that AWS Expands Access to Free Cloud Skills Training on its Mission to Educate 29 Million People by 2025.

New AWS digital learning experience, technical courses on Amazon.com, expanded access to AWS re/Start, and Amazon’s first dedicated in-person cloud learning center will put cloud skills training into the hands of millions of people.

New AWS Global Digital Skills Study finds the need for digital skills training is greater than ever, with 85% of workers feeling they need more technical knowledge than they did pre-pandemic.

It opened the trading session at $3,566.35, the shares rose to $3,704.20 and dropped to $3,561.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMZN points out that the company has recorded 15.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 5680664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4039.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $4300 to $3950. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3800 to $4000, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 4400 to 4000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 84.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 158.11.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.01 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,398.75, while it was recorded at 3,571.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3,341.62 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 12.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 36.00%.

There are presently around $1,121,680 million, or 60.20% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,280,421, which is approximately 1.69% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,129,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.97 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $60.55 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,109 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 18,158,138 shares. Additionally, 1,316 investors decreased positions by around 12,739,240 shares, while 430 investors held positions by with 272,582,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,479,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,396,852 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 3,040,656 shares during the same period.