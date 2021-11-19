AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] moved down -1.99: Why It’s Important

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $10.34 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2021 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at $10.25 per share, for gross proceeds of $71.8 million before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and the other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021.

AG REIT Management, LLC (the “Manager”), the Company’s external manager, will purchase 700,000 shares in the offering. In addition, David N. Roberts, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will purchase 200,000 shares in the offering. The shares purchased by the Manager and Mr. Roberts will be at the public offering price and will not be subject to any underwriting discounts or commissions.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. represents 16.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $165.03 million with the latest information. MITT stock price has been found in the range of $10.22 to $10.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 179.99K shares, MITT reached a trading volume of 2940333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITT shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITT stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $12.50 to $13.75. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on MITT stock. On February 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MITT shares from 3 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MITT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.78.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.71. With this latest performance, MITT shares dropped by -15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 11.90 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for MITT is now -13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.80. Additionally, MITT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -18.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MITT.

There are presently around $53 million, or 36.20% of MITT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITT stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 770,222, which is approximately 141.804% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 706,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.31 million in MITT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $6.64 million in MITT stock with ownership of nearly 25.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT] by around 1,142,499 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,293,964 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,677,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,114,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 455,767 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 238,406 shares during the same period.