Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Revenue clocked in at $20.20 million, up 675.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] price plunged by -15.66 percent to reach at -$3.64. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Aehr Test Systems Joins PowerAmerica Institute to Support Advancing SiC and GaN Technologies for Next Generation Power Electronics and Electric Vehicles.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, is pleased to announce that it has joined the PowerAmerica Institute (PowerAmerica), a public-private research initiative dedicated to accelerating the adoption of high performing, next generation silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics.

The collaboration will result in bringing next generation silicon carbide and gallium nitride power electronics to markets faster, reducing cost and risk factors associated with new generation technologies. An organization that brings together the semiconductor manufacturers and the companies that use semiconductor power electronics in their products, PowerAmerica Institute is well placed as an information hub. With the backing of the U.S. Department of Energy and the engagement of top researchers, knowledge and processes can be provided to educate the American workforce and provide more innovative product designs.

A sum of 3616483 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.25M shares. Aehr Test Systems shares reached a high of $23.54 and dropped to a low of $19.12 until finishing in the latest session at $19.61.

The one-year AEHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.74.

Guru’s Opinion on Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

AEHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.66. With this latest performance, AEHR shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 807.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1125.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 23.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aehr Test Systems Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.19 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -24.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.13. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$25,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AEHR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aehr Test Systems posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $157 million, or 21.20% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,365,749, which is approximately -28.063% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; COLLABORATIVE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,235,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.23 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.1 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 0.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 4,555,607 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,182,744 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,253,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,992,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,867,735 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 37,681 shares during the same period.