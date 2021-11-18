Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME] Revenue clocked in at $714.80 million, down -87.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Zhangmen Education Inc. [NYSE: ZME] price surged by 38.41 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on November 11, 2021 that (ZME) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Zhangmen Education Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Zhangmen Education Inc. (“Zhangmen”) (NYSE: ZME) and its officers and directors for violations of federal securities laws.

Zhangmen is a leading online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students.

A sum of 15142919 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 191.90K shares. Zhangmen Education Inc. shares reached a high of $2.2259 and dropped to a low of $1.42 until finishing in the latest session at $2.09.

Guru’s Opinion on Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zhangmen Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zhangmen Education Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

ZME Stock Performance Analysis:

Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4300, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Zhangmen Education Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.15. Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.19.

Additionally, ZME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 539.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME] managed to generate an average of -$6,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Zhangmen Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME] Insider Position Details

Positions in Zhangmen Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Zhangmen Education Inc. [NYSE:ZME] by around 475,361 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 494,829 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 15,671,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,641,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZME stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 475,361 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 492,191 shares during the same period.