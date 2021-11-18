why Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.69 at the close of the session, up 10.19%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Zosano Pharma Announces the Successful Formulation of a COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate on its Microneedle Patch System.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the successful formulation of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, obtained from a vaccine developer, utilizing Zosano’s microneedle patch system. Zosano’s patch consists of an array of approximately two thousand drug-coated titanium microneedles mounted on an adhesive patch that is administered to the skin using a reusable applicator.

“We are pleased to have successfully formulated a COVID-19 vaccine candidate onto our microneedle patch system, which provides additional support for the potential of our microneedle patch technology,” said Mahmoud Ameri, Ph.D., vice president of research and development at Zosano. “We believe a COVID-19 vaccine candidate using our patch technology, if successfully developed and approved, may provide an alternative to traditional intramuscular injections. The formulated patches are also designed to be stable at room temperature, which we believe may enable easier and broader distribution without the burden of cold-chain storage.”.

Zosano Pharma Corporation stock is now 30.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZSAN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.85 and lowest of $0.6617 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.06, which means current price is +29.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ZSAN reached a trading volume of 46134105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZSAN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZSAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZSAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 117.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has ZSAN stock performed recently?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares gained by 9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6647, while it was recorded at 0.6442 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9005 for the last 200 days.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14624.11 and a Gross Margin at -1050.45. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14896.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZSAN is now -71.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.41. Additionally, ZSAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] managed to generate an average of -$741,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZSAN.

Insider trade positions for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

There are presently around $8 million, or 14.80% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,322,161, which is approximately 2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,718,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 507,336 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,748,197 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,212,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,467,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,820 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 67,515 shares during the same period.