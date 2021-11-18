why Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $83.39

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.52%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Johnson Controls, National Defence Collaborate to Drive CA$3M in Targeted Annual Savings and 23% in Targeted GHG Emissions Cuts Through Green Defence Infrastructure Initiative at CFB Halifax.

– Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax is the fourth Canadian Armed Forces Base where Johnson Controls will implement greening updates to help the Government of Canada meet its 2050 net zero goal.

– The CA$53M (excluding taxes) project is designed to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 15K tonnes, modernize infrastructure to improve comfort for Defence Team members, both military and civilian, and deliver long-term cost efficiencies.

Over the last 12 months, JCI stock rose by 78.01%. The one-year Johnson Controls International plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.56. The average equity rating for JCI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.22 billion, with 714.50 million shares outstanding and 710.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, JCI stock reached a trading volume of 3618450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $83.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $76 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $84, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 85 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.09, while it was recorded at 78.40 for the last single week of trading, and 67.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.83 and a Gross Margin at +34.05. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.07. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

JCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.27%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,501 million, or 92.10% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 63,566,554, which is approximately -5.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,761,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.56 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 2.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 44,231,738 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 42,223,869 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 560,628,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 647,084,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,073,100 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,018,845 shares during the same period.