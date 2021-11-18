why Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.67

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTL] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.86 at the close of the session, up 4.22%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Artelo Biosciences to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit on November 17th.

Solana Beach, California–(Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2021) – Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, announced that management will present at the Q4 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held virtually on November 16-17, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Gregory Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, is scheduled to present as follows:.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. stock is now 17.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARTL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9382 and lowest of $0.821 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.67, which means current price is +24.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, ARTL reached a trading volume of 4597240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARTL shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artelo Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65.

How has ARTL stock performed recently?

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, ARTL shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8293, while it was recorded at 0.8582 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2121 for the last 200 days.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARTL is now -100.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] managed to generate an average of -$1,551,621 per employee.Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.30 and a Current Ratio set at 24.30.

Earnings analysis for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARTL.

Insider trade positions for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 19.50% of ARTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 867,896, which is approximately 0.664% of the company’s market cap and around 5.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 282,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in ARTL stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.17 million in ARTL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Artelo Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTL] by around 115,905 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 900,656 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 970,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,986,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTL stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 228,749 shares during the same period.