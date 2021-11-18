Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NiSource Inc. [NI]. What else is Wall St. saying

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] gained 0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $25.29 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2021 that NiSource Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

– 2021 results expected to be at the top end of guidance range.

– Initiates 2022 guidance that is consistent with 5 to 7 percent near-term and 7 to 9 percent long-term growth commitments.

NiSource Inc. represents 393.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.94 billion with the latest information. NI stock price has been found in the range of $25.11 to $25.325.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 4124163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $28.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on NI stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NI shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for NI stock

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.65, while it was recorded at 25.26 for the last single week of trading, and 24.65 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.54 and a Gross Margin at +60.80. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.13. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of -$2,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NiSource Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $9,600 million, or 97.70% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,054,825, which is approximately 7.431% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,292,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in NI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.04 billion in NI stock with ownership of nearly -12.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 33,642,755 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 24,588,411 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 321,353,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,584,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,933,171 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,304,155 shares during the same period.