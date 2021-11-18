Wall Street Analyst Initiated PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. What else is Wall St. saying

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] price plunged by -10.98 percent to reach at -$1.71. The company report on October 28, 2021 that PBF Energy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

– Third quarter income from operations of $100.9 million (excluding special items, third quarter income from operations of $101.0 million).

– Repurchased a combined $229 million of principal amount of unsecured notes, a 13% reduction of the total PBF Holding unsecured notes outstanding.

A sum of 3831054 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.53M shares. PBF Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $15.46 and dropped to a low of $13.72 until finishing in the latest session at $13.86.

The one-year PBF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.09. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $13.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $10.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $9, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.35. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.86 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 15.05 for the last single week of trading, and 13.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc. posted -2.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,167 million, or 70.90% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,904,787, which is approximately -4.401% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,912,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.25 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $150.57 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 19.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 9,838,581 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 9,422,022 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 64,942,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,202,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,927,559 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,774 shares during the same period.