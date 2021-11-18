Wall Street Analyst Initiated Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] closed the trading session at $6.73 on 11/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.12, while the highest price level was $7.00. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Affimed Shares Preclinical Data on Mechanism of Action of two Innate Cell Engagers at the 36th SITC Meeting, Demonstrating their Potential to Induce Antibody Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis and Serial Killing.

Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced that three posters with preclinical data of its innate cell engagers (ICE®) are presented at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The data highlight Affimed’s preclinical initiatives to further elucidate the mechanisms of action for its lead ICE® candidates AFM13 and AFM24, providing evidence that both ICE® molecules increased the number of NK cells which functioned as serial killers against cancer as well as the role of macrophages in the anti-tumor activity of AFM24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The poster based on abstract 894 displays data generated through a collaboration with Prof. Björn Önfelt’s group at the Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm. In the study, microchip technology was used for two ICE® drug candidates, AFM13 and AFM24, at single cell resolution to better understand their mode of action. Both ICE® molecules enhanced NK cell cytotoxicity and increased the number of serial killers, i.e. NK cells which kill a number of tumor cells sequentially. Shedding inhibition of the innate immune cell surface protein CD16 resulted in the maintained cytotoxic effect of either ICE® molecule demonstrating that stabilization of CD16 is not required for effective tumor cell killing by ICE® drug candidates.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.64 percent and weekly performance of 19.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, AFMD reached to a volume of 5504498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26.

AFMD stock trade performance evaluation

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.12. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.24, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.32 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.63. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for AFMD is now -58.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.80. Additionally, AFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] managed to generate an average of -$289,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Affimed N.V. [AFMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affimed N.V. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFMD.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $481 million, or 67.70% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,778,090, which is approximately 0.656% of the company’s market cap and around 2.79% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,122,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.2 million in AFMD stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $37.7 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 6.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 12,627,804 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 10,829,952 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 47,949,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,407,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,660,337 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 7,185,785 shares during the same period.