Wall Street Analyst Downgrade STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. What else is Wall St. saying

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] closed the trading session at $33.83 on 11/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.70, while the highest price level was $33.83. The company report on November 9, 2021 that STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $375 Million Public Offering of 2.70% Senior Notes Due 2031.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced that it has priced a $375 million public offering of 2.70% senior notes due 2031. The notes were priced at 99.877% of the principal amount and will mature on December 1, 2031. Interest on the notes will be paid semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning June 1, 2022. The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility and its STORE Master Funding Series 2013-3 Class A-2 notes, to fund property acquisitions, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.44 percent and weekly performance of -1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, STOR reached to a volume of 4346547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $38.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on STOR stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for STOR shares from 24 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

STOR stock trade performance evaluation

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, STOR shares dropped by -0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.44 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.02, while it was recorded at 34.13 for the last single week of trading, and 34.55 for the last 200 days.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.86. STORE Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.32.

Return on Total Capital for STOR is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.99. Additionally, STOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] managed to generate an average of $1,998,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, STORE Capital Corporation posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,831 million, or 85.80% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,105,747, which is approximately 0.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,749,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.92 million in STOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $825.97 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STORE Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 6,288,723 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 9,735,221 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 215,468,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,492,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,370,178 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 613,984 shares during the same period.