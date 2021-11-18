Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Equinor ASA [EQNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] surged by $0.8 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.285 during the day while it closed the day at $27.00. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading.

On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 15 November 2021 purchased 482,020 shares for use in the group’s Share saving plan.

The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 225.23 per share.

Equinor ASA stock has also gained 0.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQNR stock has inclined by 29.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.35% and gained 64.43% year-on date.

The market cap for EQNR stock reached $88.57 billion, with 3.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 4038983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $32.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on EQNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EQNR stock trade performance evaluation

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.68, while it was recorded at 26.14 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +11.17. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.53. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of -$2,441,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,785 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 119,321,335, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 6,929,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.09 million in EQNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $161.37 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly -18.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 8,536,882 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 8,213,995 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 160,463,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,214,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,126,432 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 782,395 shares during the same period.