Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Is Currently -1.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] price plunged by -1.32 percent to reach at -$0.65. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Walgreens and VillageMD Expand in Texas with More Than 20 New Full-Service, Primary Care Practices Opening in Dallas Over the Next Year.

Coordinated primary care and pharmacy services make healthcare easier than ever before.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and VillageMD announced plans to open more than 20 new Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in the Dallas area over the next year. The first Village Medical at Walgreens location in Dallas opened on Oct. 26 at 5001 Ross Ave., with several more openings to follow in November and December. These openings represent expansion into the fourth major market in Texas, following Houston, El Paso and Austin.

A sum of 3968100 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.51M shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares reached a high of $49.35 and dropped to a low of $48.53 until finishing in the latest session at $48.57.

The one-year WBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.2. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $52.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.55, while it was recorded at 49.25 for the last single week of trading, and 50.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 6.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.90. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $6,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WBA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 5.14%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,870 million, or 58.30% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,177,599, which is approximately 2.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,036,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.22 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 3.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 34,888,135 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 32,643,740 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 423,919,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,451,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,691,246 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 10,151,000 shares during the same period.