Volta Inc. [VLTA] Revenue clocked in at $24.90 million, up 10.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] gained 1.11% or 0.13 points to close at $11.80 with a heavy trading volume of 3609956 shares. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Volta Partnership With Cinemark Theatres Provides Electric Vehicle Charging to Moviegoers.

Stations Allow Audiences to Charge While Visiting the Theatre.

Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, announced the expansion of its partnership with Cinemark Theatres (“Cinemark”) to provide EV charging at select Cinemark movie theatre locations across the U.S. Cinemark moviegoers have had the opportunity to charge at Volta stations since 2018, when Cinemark installed its first EV charging location.

It opened the trading session at $11.82, the shares rose to $12.33 and dropped to $11.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VLTA points out that the company has recorded 18.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, VLTA reached to a volume of 3609956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Volta Inc. [VLTA]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VLTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.53.

Trading performance analysis for VLTA stock

Volta Inc. [VLTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.23. With this latest performance, VLTA shares gained by 72.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.98 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 11.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Volta Inc. [VLTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Volta Inc. [VLTA]

There are presently around $253 million, or 15.00% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,394,108, which is approximately 826.024% of the company’s market cap and around 17.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,839,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.5 million in VLTA stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $20.65 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 600% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 17,700,550 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 14,387,996 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,648,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,439,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,386,968 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 11,810,318 shares during the same period.